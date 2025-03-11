Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Measles case confirmed in Vermont, unrelated to outbreaks in U.S. or Canada

By Lexi Krupp
Published March 11, 2025 at 5:01 PM EDT
A road sign for Copley Hospital is visible in front of a brick hospital building.
The front of Copley Hospital in Morrisville. On Sunday, March 9, a child with measles went to the emergency department for treatment.

A school-aged child in Lamoille County is the first confirmed case of measles in Vermont this year.

The child became sick after traveling with family internationally and was treated at Copley Hospital in Morrisville Sunday afternoon. They have been isolating from the community and the risk to the public is believed to be low, according to the health department.

The case is thought to be unrelated to measles outbreaks in the southwestern U.S. and Quebec.

Measles can be dangerous, especially in unvaccinated children, and is one of the most contagious diseases in the world — one infected person spreads the disease to over a dozen unvaccinated people, on average.

About 93% of kindergartners in Vermont enrolled in public and independent schools are vaccinated against measles, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Public health officials say at least 95% of a community needs to be vaccinated to prevent outbreaks, since the disease is so infectious.

This is the first case of measles in Vermont this year. There were two confirmed cases last year.

The state is asking anyone who was inside the emergency department at Copley Hospital between 3:15 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday to monitor for symptoms through the end of the month. And if they are unvaccinated against measles, to contact the health department.

Lexi Krupp
Lexi covers science and health stories for Vermont Public.
