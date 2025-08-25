Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont State Police release more details about fatal police shooting in Springfield

Vermont Public | By Vermont Public Staff
Published August 25, 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT
Police DUI Nigh Time Checkpoint. Police Cruiser Lights Closeup Photo.
welcomia/Getty Images
/
iStockphoto
Two southern Vermont police officers were standing outside their cruisers when James Crary started driving toward them. Both officers opened fire, according to a Vermont State Police press release.

Vermont State Police say a New Hampshire man killed by police in Springfield last Thursday was accelerating in a vehicle toward the two officers when they opened fire.

James Crary, 36, of Newport, New Hampshire, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy conducted Saturday revealed that he died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to state police.

The two officers — Vincent Franchi, a Springfield police officer, and Bryan Jalava, a Windsor County sheriff’s deputy — have been put on paid leave, which is standard protocol after a police shooting.

Windsor County Sheriffs Department Deputy Bryan Jalava, left, and Springfield Police Officer Vincent T. Franchi, right, are seen in department photos.
Windsor County Sheriff's Department / Springfield Police Department
/
Courtesy
Windsor County Sheriffs Department Deputy Bryan Jalava, left, and Springfield Police Officer Vincent T. Franchi, right, are seen in department photos.

Police came to the Valley Street apartment at around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 21 as part of an undisclosed investigation.

The officers were standing outside their cruisers when Crary started driving toward them, according to a Vermont State Police press release. Both Franchi and Jalava opened fire.

Franchi worked for the Springfield department from 2020 to 2024 and then returned in April 2025. Jalava started at the sheriff’s department in May 2024. He previously worked for the Hinsdale, New Hampshire, police department and the Windham County Sheriff’s Office.

The Vermont State Police are investigating the shooting.

It marks the second fatal police shooting in southern Vermont this summer. In July, police shot and killed Putney resident Scott Garvey, who was in the midst of a mental health crisis.
