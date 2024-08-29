What to know about the EEE warnings in Vermont, and how to stay safe

Vermont and New England are seeing an increase in Eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, in their mosquito populations this summer.

Health officials have issued warnings for people in high-risk towns to stay indoors between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize the chances of mosquito bites.



Currently, the affected towns are:

High risk:



Burlington

Alburgh

Colchester

Swanton

Moderate risk:



Whiting

Milton

Sudbury

Vergennes

Low risk:



Cornwall

Grand Isle

Highgate

Fairfield

Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist, said the goal of these warnings is to decrease exposure to mosquitoes when they are most active, between dawn and dusk.

These warnings come after cases were found earlier this summer across the region, including one case resulting in hospitalization in Chittenden County, and a death in New Hampshire this week.

Why now?

Kelso, with the health department, said that not only are there more mosquitoes with EEE this summer, there are more mosquitoes in Vermont, period.

EEE tends to stick around for a few years. New England had an active EEE season last summer, so officials were anticipating more activity this year.

Symptoms

If you're bitten by a EEE-carrying mosquito, you may not have any symptoms at all. If you do develop symptoms, they may be mild, like:



Fever

Chills

Body aches

More severe symptoms include:



Severe headache

Altered mental state

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Coma

Seizures

Symptoms can appear between four and 10 days after a person is bitten.

Though they are rare, severe cases are fatal about 30% of the time, and those who survive may face continuing neurological issues, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .



Who's at risk?

While everyone is at risk of receiving a mosquito bite, some are at higher risk of severe infection.

"We all unfortunately get bites," Kelso said. "But people who are older and very young are more likely to develop that severe form of illness."

According to the Vermont Department of Health, children under age 15 and people over age 50 are at the highest risk for developing severe disease.



What can I do to stay safe?

If you're in an area that's received alerts for those active mosquito times — dawn through dusk — try to stay indoors when possible.

If you are not currently under one of those advisories, however, Kelso said you should still take precautions.

Vermont Department of Health / Courtesy A poster from the Vermont Department of Health alerting people in affected areas about the presence of EEE.

"Everyone throughout the state, however, should take care to avoid mosquito bites, and that includes using insect repellent and covering up with long sleeves and pants if you're outside when mosquitoes are active."

If you will be outdoors for long periods of time, consider using an insect repellent with an effective ingredient like DEET or picaridin, in addition to clothing that covers your skin, and possibly a mosquito net to cover your head. You can also treat your clothing with Permethrin.

Kelso also recommends limiting the amount of mosquitoes near where you spend your time.

"This is really hard to do, but even little things like getting rid of small areas of standing water where mosquitoes can breed around your home, like your gutters or your bird baths, things like that, just making sure that water doesn't get stagnant, because that's where mosquitoes like to breed," Kelso said. "And mosquitoes don't fly very far, so they tend to stay within a mile of where they hatch from some water source. So getting rid of that standing water around your home can help reduce your risk."

This story will be updated.

