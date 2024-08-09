First human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis detected in Vermont in over a decade

A human case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE), a disease transmitted by mosquitoes, has been detected in Vermont for the first time since 2012. That’s according to a Friday press release from the Vermont Department of Health.

State officials announced a man in his 40s was recently hospitalized in Chittenden County, but was released a week later.

That comes after the health department said earlier this month that mosquito samples taken from Colchester, Alburgh and Swanton tested positive for the disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, EEE is rare, but serious.

Most people infected with the disease will experience no or mild symptoms. They can include fever, chills, fatigue, and joint and body aches.

About 30% of EEE cases result in death. In 2012, the two people in Vermont who contracted the disease died. There is no vaccine or treatment for EEE.

The health department is urging people in Chittenden, Franklin and Grand Isle counties to take extra precautions against mosquitoes, including wearing pants and long sleeves, covering strollers with mosquito netting, and limiting time outside during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most prevalent.

They also recommend using insect repellent and avoiding areas with standing water, such as gutters and bird baths, where the insect breeds.

