Amid EEE concerns, Vermont schools reassess sports schedules, encourage mosquito prevention

Several schools in Vermont are taking steps to minimize students' exposure to mosquitoes on the heels of warnings from Vermont health officials about Eastern equine encephalitis.

As of Aug. 30, Burlington, Alburgh, Colchester, Swanton and Sudbury are high-risk areas where more pools of mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus. Officials are strongly recommending that people in these towns try to stay indoors from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. and take steps to prevent mosquito bites.

Burlington School District has asked its coaches to end sports practices by 6 p.m. and has moved their back-to-school celebration indoors.

Staff are encouraging families to apply bug spray at home.

“While illness from EEE can be very serious, it is also very rare,” Burlington School District Superintendent Tom Flanagan wrote in a letter to families.

“We will be working to both keep safe and continue our day-to-day routines, as this is most important for the mental health of our children,” he said.

The Missisquoi Valley School District, with schools in Swanton, has also adjusted schedules for games and practices to have students off the field by dusk.

This is the second year in a row the district has had to take these steps because of concerns about EEE.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Julie Regimbal wrote the district will provide bug spray to student athletes, and she encouraged community members to wear long sleeves and use bug spray when attending sports games.

The district’s homecoming dance will now take place indoors.

Children under the age of 15, along with adults over age 50, are most at risk for developing severe disease. EEE is rare, but there is no treatment, and 30% of people who contract severe disease die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

