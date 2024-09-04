EEE and the mosquitoes who carry it

Eastern Equine Encephalitis has come to Vermont. Health officials are putting out alerts, causing some to rethink their time spent outdoors.

There are a lot of mosquitos out there, and so far, only one case of EEE in Vermont. How worried should we be? Joining us today to help us break down the data is Patsy Kelso, the state epidemiologist with the Vermont Department of Health, and Patti Casey, the Environmental Surveillance Program Manager for The Department of Agriculture, Food, and Markets.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

