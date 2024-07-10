Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Montpelier businesses still facing challenges one year after the flood

Vermont Public | By Bob Kinzel,
David Littlefield
Published July 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT

Walking around downtown Montpelier today, it's hard to believe the city experienced catastrophic floods just a year ago. It’s been estimated that roughly 140 downtown businesses suffered more than $20 million in damages in just a 24-hour period.

Under the surface of a clean and welcoming downtown business district, the effects of the flood and the lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic have brought the economic future of Montpelier into question.

While many businesses remain committed to being located in downtown Montpelier, they face a dramatic decline in state employees working in the city. That's troubling for a downtown that relies heavily on foot traffic. It’s a trend that started with the pandemic, when state employees began working remotely. Since last July, that trend has been exacerbated by enormous damages that the flood caused to state buildings in the downtown Capitol Complex, rendering in-person office work nearly impossible for some state departments.

It could take three to four years to get the buildings fully renovated and reopened.

It remains a major question for many downtown businesses if they can hold on while the state’s recovery plan unfolds over the coming years.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.
Tags
Local News One Year Later2023 Flooding in VermontMontpelierCentral VermontVideoLocal News
Bob Kinzel
Bob Kinzel has been covering the Vermont Statehouse since 1981 — longer than any continuously serving member of the Legislature. With his wealth of institutional knowledge, he answers your questions on our series, "Ask Bob."
See stories by Bob Kinzel
David Littlefield
See stories by David Littlefield
Latest Stories