Wet winter weather is heading to Vermont this weekend

The third rain and snow event of the season is heading our way this weekend.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Burlington say the winter storm will start as heavy rain midday Sunday.

But overnight and into the Monday morning commute — as colder air moves in — Vermonters can expect heavy snow, with some higher elevations seeing several inches.

Sunday afternoon into Monday, heavy rain and snowmelt will result in the potential for minor flooding for flood prone rivers of VT and the East Branch of the Ausable. Sunday night into Monday, rain becomes wet snow, making for challenging travel and utility impacts on Monday. pic.twitter.com/mCmRs8Pdhg — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) December 8, 2023

Pete Banacos with the NWS says these types of storms aren't expected to occur repeatedly every winter, but data show they are ramping up.

"I do think the overall trend, just with the the warming climate in Vermont, is that we'll probably see more of these types of systems moving forward," he said.

Banacos says this moisture-laden event could also bring strong wind gusts and minor flooding in the early morning hours of Monday, mostly due to heavy rainfall combined with snow melt.

A warming trend will begin tomorrow (Friday) and continue through the weekend with temperatures climbing well above normal. Rain combined with snow melt may cause some area rivers to approach or exceed bankfull Sunday night into Monday. #NYwx #VTwx pic.twitter.com/c38RUBB6fz — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) December 7, 2023

He also says the heavy snow could cling to trees and power lines, causing issues for utilities.

"We had the one [a] couple of weekends ago that produced over 30,000 power outages across the state," Banacos said of recent storms. "And then we had another one about a week ago, that was not quite as significant, but still produced in the range of 10 to 15,000 customers without power."

He says climate change is resulting in less dry, fluffy snow — and more of moisture-laden, dense flakes.

