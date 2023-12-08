Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Wet winter weather is heading to Vermont this weekend

Published December 8, 2023
Rain on Sunday will turn into heavy, wet snow for Vermonters' Monday morning commute.

The third rain and snow event of the season is heading our way this weekend.

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Burlington say the winter storm will start as heavy rain midday Sunday.

But overnight and into the Monday morning commute — as colder air moves in — Vermonters can expect heavy snow, with some higher elevations seeing several inches.

Pete Banacos with the NWS says these types of storms aren't expected to occur repeatedly every winter, but data show they are ramping up.

"I do think the overall trend, just with the the warming climate in Vermont, is that we'll probably see more of these types of systems moving forward," he said.

More from Vermont Public: Why Vermont is getting more heavy, wet snow storms

Banacos says this moisture-laden event could also bring strong wind gusts and minor flooding in the early morning hours of Monday, mostly due to heavy rainfall combined with snow melt.

He also says the heavy snow could cling to trees and power lines, causing issues for utilities.

"We had the one [a] couple of weekends ago that produced over 30,000 power outages across the state," Banacos said of recent storms. "And then we had another one about a week ago, that was not quite as significant, but still produced in the range of 10 to 15,000 customers without power."

He says climate change is resulting in less dry, fluffy snow — and more of moisture-laden, dense flakes.

