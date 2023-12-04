With thousands of outages in eastern Vermont, power crews will be working all night to restore power

Around 12,000 households were without power earlier Monday after two winter storms hit Vermont within a week.

That number is down to around 6,000 households as of this evening.

The Vermont Electric Cooperative says eastern counties have weathered the worst of the outages. That's largely due to wet, heavy snow accumulating on lines and tree branches, and knocking trees down altogether.

The outages were mostly on the eastern side of the state, like Lamoille, Orleans and Essex counties.

Andrea Cohen with Vermont Electric Cooperative says there are currently a lot of separate outage events, meaning restoring power is going to take longer than usual.

“Because there's so many individual outages that we need to repair, we call it like having onesies and twosies," Cohen says. "You know, we fix something and it's just a few people come back, and then we fix something else and a few more people versus you know, fixing one thing and hundreds of people coming back."

Cohen says the electric utility had around 170 separate outage events to work through as of this afternoon.

Cohen says power and tree crews will be working throughout the night to restore power to members.

