Ahead of FEMA flood aid deadline, Vermont Law and Graduate School offers free application help

This story, by Report for America corps member Carly Berlin, was produced through a partnership between VTDigger and Vermont Public.

Before the window to submit applications for Federal Emergency Management Agency grants and Small Business Administration loans closes, Vermont Law and Graduate School is hosting a series of free legal clinics to assist Vermonters through the application and appeals processes.

The deadline for homeowners, renters and businesses to apply for federal aid tied to July’s historic flooding is swiftly approaching on Sept. 12. State officials have asked the federal government to extend that deadline by a month .

“We just want people to know that there is assistance available, and there is support — and if they have questions, this is a good place to go and get some education on the legal aspects of how they can recover from the impacts that they’ve had from the flooding,” said Lisa Lance, vice president for marketing and communications at Vermont Law and Graduate School.

The school’s Entrepreneurial Legal Laboratory has offered legal assistance specifically for businesses since the flooding. Now, it’s collaborating with its Environmental Justice Clinic to expand its assistance to homeowners and renters navigating federal aid applications to repair their homes or replace personal property lost to the flooding.

The three pop-up clinics are scheduled for:

South Royalton:

Wednesday, Sept. 6, 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Oakes 109

Vermont Law and Graduate School

164 Chelsea St.

South Royalton, VT 05068

Ludlow:

Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Fletcher Memorial Library

88 Main St.

Ludlow, VT 05149

Barre:

Monday, Sept. 11, 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Milne Common Room

Aldrich Public Library

6 Washington St.

Barre, VT 05641

Attendees are encouraged to bring photos of their properties pre- and post-flood, receipts for repairs and replacement items and temporary lodging, insurance information, household income information, along with any additional notes on damage or impacts from flooding.

