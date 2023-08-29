Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Local News

Vermont officials ask FEMA to extend deadline for individual assistance

By Peter Hirschfeld
Published August 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT




A spray painted bathtub in Glover. Residents of Orleans County waited more than two weeks to be added to the list of counties that are eligible for individual assistance.

State officials have asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to extend the deadline for Vermonters to apply for individual assistance for flood damage.

Ben Rose with Vermont Emergency Management said the state wants FEMA to extend the deadline by one month, to Oct. 12.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll get that extra time for people who for whatever reason are slow to report," Rose said.

Rose said the extension would also give business owners an extra month to apply for low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration.

Nearly 2,500 Vermonters have qualified for individual assistance from FEMA so far.

More from Vermont Public: Who's getting money from FEMA in Vermont? What the data shows so far.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

_

2023 Flooding in Vermont
Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.

