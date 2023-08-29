Vermont officials ask FEMA to extend deadline for individual assistance

State officials have asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to extend the deadline for Vermonters to apply for individual assistance for flood damage.

Ben Rose with Vermont Emergency Management said the state wants FEMA to extend the deadline by one month, to Oct. 12.

“We’re optimistic that we’ll get that extra time for people who for whatever reason are slow to report," Rose said.

Rose said the extension would also give business owners an extra month to apply for low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration.

Nearly 2,500 Vermonters have qualified for individual assistance from FEMA so far.

