Farmers tally $12 million in damage so far, Vt. Congressional delegation promises help

When the field along the Winooski River at Conant’s Riverside Farms in Richmond flooded last month, water covered the tops of the corn stalks. About half of the corn crop and more of the hay crop died or suffered damaged from the floods and the wet ground in the weeks since.

Now, many of the corn stalks have popped back up. Small ears of corn are still growing. But it’s uncertain whether the crop here will be safe to feed to the farm's cows when it comes time to harvest. Still, this farm was lucky.

“There are many farms that would feel fortunate to have this right here,” Dave Conant, who runs the farm with his family, said on a tour of the damaged fields Monday.

Many farmers in the region have faced significant crop losses, even those that weren’t directly hit by the floods. In a survey by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, over 200 farmers reported losses totaling over $12 million, likely a significant under count according to federal estimates, and over half anticipate a feed shortage in the months ahead.

"Across the board in agriculture in Vermont, we do need the help,” Conant said. “This is beyond our control."

Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public At Conant's Riverside Farms in Richmond, Dave Conant estimates they lost about 600 tons of feed. Most of the hay crop died because it sat in wet fields. Some of the corn might still be salvageable.

Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public The damage to the farm in Richmond is likely similar to what they saw after Tropical Storm Irene.

“We’ve all been impacted in one way or another,” added Tim Kayhart, who runs a dairy farm in West Addison. “We haven’t cut hay in six weeks.”

Kayhart and other members of the Champlain Valley Farmer Coalition, along with federal and state politicians, gathered at the Conant’s farm on Monday, at an event organized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Cameron Clark, who runs a small organic dairy in Williston spoke to state and federal officials as well. She said three-quarters of her pasture sat underwater during the floods, and she hasn’t been able to use the land since. Her cows have been in a barn.

"I don’t know how we’re going to be able to feed all the cows through the winter as well.” Cameron Clark, Riverhill Farms

“We’ve had to buy feed, which is really expensive,” Clark said. “We have only about half of our normal winter crop stored up. And so I don’t know how we’re going to be able to feed all the cows through the winter as well.”

The moisture has been a problem in other ways.

“Our heifers that are outside all summer long, we’re starting to see some hoof conditions,” said LeAnna Compagna, an organic dairy farmer at Scholten Family Farm in Whiting, where the path to their pasture was washed out. “When their feet are in moisture like that all the time, the tissues get soft and feet start to swell,” she said.

Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public John Roberts of the USDA Farm Service Agency speaks with farmers who were impacted by the July flooding at a USDA event in Richmond.

Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public U.S. Senator Peter Welch and Vermont Agency of Agriculture Secretary, Anson Tebbetts listen to farmers recount their experiences.

Members of Vermont's congressional delegation and representatives from the USDA told a crowd of farmers and reporters they’re doing everything they can to help.

“The challenges that we face are not only rebuilding and making sure Vermont agriculture remains strong today, we have got to do a lot of planning for the future,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders. “It ain't going to be easy and it’s not going to be inexpensive.”

Last week, the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service announced $4 million in emergency funding to cover certain costs. “But there’s far more to come,” said USDA Under Secretary Robert Bonnie.

“We’re looking at legislation that will convert those loan programs into grant programs.” Sen. Bernie Sanders

Some low-interest loans are available to farmers, but Sanders acknowledged their limitations.

“Low interest loans may help but it’s not good enough,” he said. “So we’re looking at legislation that will convert those loan programs into grant programs.”

There are a number of cost-sharing programs and grants already in place, but they have their drawbacks too, and only about 20% of farmers have crop insurance, according to the recent Vermont Agency of Agriculture survey.

“The challenge with an event like this, it often overwhelms those programs,” Bonnie added. “So it’s important for Congress to think about, are there additional resources that we need.”

Lexi Krupp / Vermont Public Dozens of farmers and government officials gathered at Conant's Riverside Farms in Richmond this week.

_

Lexi Krupp is a corps member with Report for America, a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and regions.

