Vermont farmers reckon with total crop loss following floods

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea Laurion
Published July 18, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT
Volunteers harvest carrots and beets at Intervale Community Farm in Burlington ahead of anticipated flooding Monday night. This farm was flooded during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, too.
Abagael Giles
/
Vermont Public
Volunteers harvested carrots and beets at the Intervale Community Farm in Burlington ahead of the flooding on Monday, July 10. The farm was flooded during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, too.

Live call-in discussion: The recent torrential rains and subsequent flooding have led to massive crop loss for farms around the state. On Vermont Edition, we'll speak to farmers in different parts of Vermont about what they've experienced in the past week. A representative from Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont will share insights into how some farmers are already planning for future floods.

Our guests:

  • Sam Smith, farmer business director at the Intervale Center in Burlington
  • Grace Oedel, executive director of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT)
  • David Marchant, owner of River Berry Farm in Fairfax
  • Joie Lehouillier, owner of Foote Brook Farm in Johnson

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, July 18, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message

Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak joined Vermont Public in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
See stories by Mikaela Lefrak
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
See stories by Andrea Laurion