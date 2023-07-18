Vermont farmers reckon with total crop loss following floods

Live call-in discussion: The recent torrential rains and subsequent flooding have led to massive crop loss for farms around the state. On Vermont Edition, we'll speak to farmers in different parts of Vermont about what they've experienced in the past week. A representative from Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont will share insights into how some farmers are already planning for future floods.

Our guests:



Sam Smith, farmer business director at the Intervale Center in Burlington

Grace Oedel, executive director of the Northeast Organic Farming Association of Vermont (NOFA-VT)

David Marchant, owner of River Berry Farm in Fairfax

Joie Lehouillier, owner of Foote Brook Farm in Johnson

Broadcast at noon Tuesday, July 18, 2023; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

