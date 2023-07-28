Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA · WBTN-FM
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVTA · WVER

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Looking for live TV? Click below.


Local News

USDA tells Vermont farmers to continue reporting damage & some cleanup help is already here

Vermont Public | By Elodie Reed
Published July 28, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT
Stalks of corn have browned and damaged leaves
Lisa Rathke
/
Associated Press
Corn crops damaged by severe flooding are shown on July 24, 2023, at Paul Mazza's fruit and vegetable farm in Essex Junction, Vermont.

As Vermont farmers continue to assess flood damage, U.S. Department of Agriculture officials encourage them to report their losses.

More than 230 farms have reported damage to fields, crops and forest, according John Roberts, Vermont’s state executive director of USDA’s Farm Service Agency. But he expects more are out there.

"When you look back at Irene — which was 11 years ago, 12 years ago — in that disaster, which is pretty similar, we had, you know, over 450 farms report damage," Roberts said.

More from Vermont Public: Vermont farmers reckon with total crop loss following floods

When Vermont can demonstrate a 30% loss in a county, that’s when Roberts said it will be eligible for a Secretarial disaster declaration. Gov. Phil Scott requested one for Vermont on July 14.

The declaration would open up low-interest loans for farmers to potentially refinance existing loans, according to Roberts.

“We all know that farmers don't — they don't really want to take out more loans," he said. "But if you use it creatively, you can, you know, reduce your payment, reduce your interest rate, which frees up monthly cash.”

Roberts said the declaration will also provide extra time for farmers to report damages to programs like the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program.

Here are some other USDA programs Vermont farmers may find helpful:

An aerial image of flooded farm fields and buildings
The University of Vermont
/
Courtesy
Flooding at Burlington's Intervale, home to many farms, on Tuesday, July 11.

The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service also has programs available to help Vermont farmers and landowners with financial and technical assistance repairing flood damage.

Travis Thomason, the state conservationist in Vermont for the USDA's NRCS, says the Emergency Watershed Protection program relieves imminent threats to life and property from a watershed impaired by a natural disaster.

"EWP requires a sponsor, and it's typically a unit of local or state government," Thomason said. "And I might mention, too, that EWP can't provide funding for activities that have already been completed."

What it can do is:

  • Remove debris from stream channels, roads, culverts and bridges
  • Reshape or protect eroded stream banks
  • Fix damaged drainage and impoundment structures
  • Establish vegetation on critical eroded land
  • Do buyouts in flood prone-areas

Thomason said the NRCS' Environmental Quality Incentives Program also can help with disaster recovery in Vermont through soil erosion protection, controlling the spread of noxious and invasive plants, safeguarding water quality, or helping restore livestock infrastructure for grazing management.

He noted any farmers who have lost livestock to the floods can get help disposing of those animals, too.

Both Thomason and Roberts encouraged Vermont farmers to their local USDA service center, which you can find here.

Here are more local resources currently available for Vermont farmers:

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message.

Tags
Local News Local NewsClimate & EnvironmentFood & Agriculture2023 Flooding in Vermont
Elodie Reed
Elodie is a reporter and producer for Vermont Public. She previously worked as a multimedia journalist at the Concord Monitor, the St. Albans Messenger and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript, and she's freelanced for The Atlantic, the Christian Science Monitor, the Berkshire Eagle and the Bennington Banner. In 2019, she earned her MFA in creative nonfiction writing from Southern New Hampshire University.
See stories by Elodie Reed
Related Content