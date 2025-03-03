LIVE UPDATES
Live updates: Vermonters vote local on Town Meeting Day 2025
Town Meeting Day is an election day for local entities — that's your town government, your local school district, an sometimes other institutions like water districts.
It's one of Vermont’s most cherished traditions.
Find answers to your questions in our Town Meeting Day guide, and check back here for results, stories and photos.
Bradford skate park plan moves forward
Voters in Bradford endorsed a plan for the town to build a skate park in an area that’s now mostly crabgrass with 120 votes in favor and 50 against.
During a town meeting vote on Saturday, residents also agreed for Bradford to apply nearly $200,000 in surplus funds toward the project, which would include a walking path and a court with a basketball hoop. There’s no other skate park in the area right now.
“The nearest place is a half an hour to the south, or 40 minutes to the west or 35 minutes to the north,” said Jean Carlan, chair of the town’s parks and recreation commission.
The town parks and recreation commission installed a mini ramp this fall, and it’s already been a popular.
“As soon as we got there, it was a magnet for kids,” Carlan said. After the vote this weekend, she got a letter from a neighbor.
“Her five-year-old had written us a note that said, ‘Thank you, we can’t wait for the skate park. Thank you Bradford.’”
The town still needs a federal grant to cover construction costs, projected to run close to $700,000. They’ll find out whether that comes through later this year. Then, construction could begin as soon as fall of 2026.
What we're watching this Town Meeting Day
It's time for some old-fashioned democracy.
The town meeting tradition brings people together in the same room or at the voting booth to decide on a host of local issues, from school budgets and town road repairs to select board and mayoral candidates.
This year, school districts are presenting restrained budgets that in some cases require some challenging cuts.
We're seeing a wave of towns considering an extra 1% local option tax on certain transactions, and some municipalities are considering taking on debt for significant wastewater and water projects.
In other trends: A few towns will decide whether to allow cannabis sales. Wilmington, meanwhile, has had cannabis retailers for two years and will vote on stopping any future licenses.
And some communities will be considering a non-binding resolution that, among other things, would pledge that town to work "to end all support to Israel’s Apartheid regime, settler colonialism, and military occupation."
Finally, several communities will weigh in on the use of ATVs on town roads.
Health insurance: Where's all the money going?
As you listen to any presentation about your town or school district budget, you'll probably hear something like this: The cost of employee health insurance is rising faster than anything else.
Health insurance rates are high in Vermont, and every time they rise, they eat up more money that could be used for other services — forcing cuts just to keep the status quo.
It just didn't make sense for Rosie Krueger, a former Montpelier city councilor, so she submitted a question to Brave Little State:
"Why are health insurance premiums increasing so much faster than inflation, and where is all that money going?"
In a public voting round, this question won in a landslide. Reporter Josh Crane dug in.
Give it a listen, and you'll understand why your local officials might be tied up in knots over health insurance.
Rockingham, Bellows Falls and Saxtons River agree on fire department consolidation
The town of Rockingham and the villages of Bellows Falls and Saxtons River will consolidate their three fire departments into one.
Residents voted on the issue during Rockingham’s Town Meeting Day, which was held on Saturday this year.
Rockingham Town Manager Scott Pickup said the merger will hopefully save the town and villages money and improve communication among first responders.
“All three departments have wonderful members, great traditions,” he said on Vermont Edition, “but we have a lot of duplication. It was really an effort by our citizens to take a look and say, can we do this better?”
Critics of the consolidation were wary of changing the existing structure, and some volunteer emergency responders said they might resign.
Still, residents voted in favor of the merger 191 to 103.
Bennington will decide on expanding voting access
Bennington residents will vote Tuesday on whether to enfranchise two groups in local elections: 16- and 17-year-olds, and non-U.S. citizens with legal residency.
The push to expand voting rights arose from community conversations, according to Jackie Matts, the chair of Bennington’s charter review committee.
On Vermont Edition Monday, she noted that Bennington is a refugee resettlement site.
“We find that [refugee families] have a strong stake in the community and incentives to participate in our local affairs,” she said. “They live and work here. They pay taxes. They follow the same ordinances that the rest of the people in town follow, and so it seems that they should have the ability to make some informed choices about who leads them.”
Non-U.S. citizens are already allowed to vote locally in Burlington, Winooski and Montpelier.
In Burlington, part-time city employees from New American communities are working to raise awareness about voting rights through one-on-one conversations.
“As exciting as this opportunity can be, people can be afraid of casting their vote,” said Katherine Schad, Burlington’s chief administrative officer, on Vermont Edition. “We have certainly found that kind of the personal touch and being able to answer specific questions, kind of in a one-on-one format has worked really well. We've done some door knocking campaigns.”
Currently Brattleboro is the only Vermont town that allows 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections.