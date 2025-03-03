Live updates: Vermonters vote local on Town Meeting Day 2025

Voters in Bradford endorsed a plan for the town to build a skate park in an area that’s now mostly crabgrass with 120 votes in favor and 50 against.

During a town meeting vote on Saturday, residents also agreed for Bradford to apply nearly $200,000 in surplus funds toward the project, which would include a walking path and a court with a basketball hoop. There’s no other skate park in the area right now.

“The nearest place is a half an hour to the south, or 40 minutes to the west or 35 minutes to the north,” said Jean Carlan, chair of the town’s parks and recreation commission.

The town parks and recreation commission installed a mini ramp this fall, and it’s already been a popular.

“As soon as we got there, it was a magnet for kids,” Carlan said. After the vote this weekend, she got a letter from a neighbor.

“Her five-year-old had written us a note that said, ‘Thank you, we can’t wait for the skate park. Thank you Bradford.’”

The town still needs a federal grant to cover construction costs, projected to run close to $700,000. They’ll find out whether that comes through later this year. Then, construction could begin as soon as fall of 2026.