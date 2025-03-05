Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Frequency podcast cover art
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News

Roll call

By Mitch Wertlieb,
Kevin Trevellyan
Published March 5, 2025 at 5:00 AM EST
The Frequency podcast cover art

Sharing scenes from Town Meeting Day, including a less-than-glowing assessment of local road maintenance. Plus, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint boycotts President Trump’s joint address to Congress, the head of the Vermont Sugar Maker’s Association attends Trump’s speech amid concerns that tariffs levied against Canada will negatively affect the state’s maple industry, Jay voters turn out for Town Meeting Day, about a half dozen municipalities consider a pledge of support for Palestinians, voters in Rutland County’s Quarry Valley School District consider a nonbinding school closure article, and voters in Guilford pass all articles on the ballot during their first-ever Saturday town meeting.

With The Frequency, get up to speed on what's happening in Vermont in under 15 minutes. Available every weekday morning by 6 a.m.

Loading...

Tags
The Frequency: Daily Vermont News Local NewsThe Frequency
Mitch Wertlieb
A graduate of NYU with a Master's Degree in journalism, Mitch has more than 20 years experience in radio news. He got his start as news director at NYU's college station, and moved on to a news director (and part-time DJ position) for commercial radio station WMVY on Martha's Vineyard. But public radio was where Mitch wanted to be and he eventually moved on to Boston where he worked for six years in a number of different capacities at member station WBUR...as a Senior Producer, Editor, and fill-in co-host of the nationally distributed Here and Now. Mitch has been a guest host of the national NPR sports program "Only A Game". He's also worked as an editor and producer for international news coverage with Monitor Radio in Boston.
See stories by Mitch Wertlieb
Kevin Trevellyan
See stories by Kevin Trevellyan