Roll call
Sharing scenes from Town Meeting Day, including a less-than-glowing assessment of local road maintenance. Plus, U.S. Rep. Becca Balint boycotts President Trump’s joint address to Congress, the head of the Vermont Sugar Maker’s Association attends Trump’s speech amid concerns that tariffs levied against Canada will negatively affect the state’s maple industry, Jay voters turn out for Town Meeting Day, about a half dozen municipalities consider a pledge of support for Palestinians, voters in Rutland County’s Quarry Valley School District consider a nonbinding school closure article, and voters in Guilford pass all articles on the ballot during their first-ever Saturday town meeting.
