Vermont Edition

A tour around Vermont ahead of Town Meeting Day

By Mikaela Lefrak,
Andrea LaurionJon EhrensDaniela Fierro
Published March 3, 2025 at 2:52 PM EST
A sign encourages people to vote at a city intersection. A market and deli is in the background.
Marlon Hyde
/
Vermont Public
Burlington voters considered a swath of ballot proposals on Town Meeting Day, including a police oversight board.

Town clerks are printing annual reports and budgets, enthusiastic town moderators are doing their vocal exercises, and municipal employees are setting up folding tables for the potlucks. It’s time for Town Meeting Day, a Vermont tradition stretching back more than 200 years.

Chief administrative officer for the City of Burlington Katharine Schad discusses significant bond measures. Missisquoi Valley School District vice chair Renick Darnell-Martin, a Highgate resident, talks through the school district's budget. In Plainfield, select board chair Karl Bissex talked about a plan to expand the town after last year's flooding caused major damage.

Bellows Falls, Saxtons River and Rockingham voted this past weekend to create a single municipal fire and rescue department. Rockingham town manager Scott Pickup provides insight on that vote. Jackie Matts, chair of the Bennington charter review committee, explains the effort to allow 16- and 17-year-olds and non-U.S.citizens to vote on town issues.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 3, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Have questions, comments, or tips? Send us a message or check us out on Instagram.

Town Meeting Day, Burlington, Bennington, School Budget, Rockingham, Local News
Mikaela Lefrak
Mikaela Lefrak is the host and senior producer of Vermont Edition. Her stories have aired nationally on Morning Edition, All Things Considered, Weekend Edition, Marketplace, The World and Here & Now. A seasoned local reporter, Mikaela has won two regional Edward R. Murrow awards and a Public Media Journalists Association award for her work.
Andrea Laurion
Andrea Laurion joined Vermont Public as a news producer for Vermont Edition in December 2022. She is a native of Pittsburgh, Pa., and a graduate of the Salt Institute for Documentary Studies in Portland, Maine. Before getting into audio, Andrea worked as an obituary writer, a lunch lady, a wedding photographer assistant, a children’s birthday party hostess, a haunted house actor, and an admin assistant many times over.
Jon Ehrens
Jon has spent his entire adult life working in broadcast journalism. He began his career in Baltimore at WYPR, and has since been a producer for WHYY, Vox, The Majority Report with Sam Seder, and The Talkhouse. Jon is a lifelong recording artist whose projects include Repelican, The Art Department, and Dungeonesse. He lives with his wife in Panton, Vermont.
Daniela Fierro
