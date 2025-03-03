A tour around Vermont ahead of Town Meeting Day

Town clerks are printing annual reports and budgets, enthusiastic town moderators are doing their vocal exercises, and municipal employees are setting up folding tables for the potlucks. It’s time for Town Meeting Day, a Vermont tradition stretching back more than 200 years.

Chief administrative officer for the City of Burlington Katharine Schad discusses significant bond measures. Missisquoi Valley School District vice chair Renick Darnell-Martin, a Highgate resident, talks through the school district's budget. In Plainfield, select board chair Karl Bissex talked about a plan to expand the town after last year's flooding caused major damage.

Bellows Falls, Saxtons River and Rockingham voted this past weekend to create a single municipal fire and rescue department. Rockingham town manager Scott Pickup provides insight on that vote. Jackie Matts, chair of the Bennington charter review committee, explains the effort to allow 16- and 17-year-olds and non-U.S.citizens to vote on town issues.

Broadcast live on Monday, March 3, 2025, at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

