'The Sports Rapport' with Mitch Wertlieb launches February 2 on YouTube

Vermont Public will launch The Sports Rapport , a new weekly sports show hosted by Mitch Wertlieb, on Monday, February 2. The program offers Vermonters a welcoming, conversational space to connect around the sports moments that matter locally — from major matchups to niche pursuits.

The show will broadcast live on YouTube every Monday from 2–3 p.m., with real-time audience interaction through chat, voice memos, and viewer submissions. Episodes will also be available as a podcast and will air on the radio Monday nights at 8 p.m. on Vermont Public.

Premiering as the Winter Olympics get underway, The Sports Rapport invites viewers and listeners to gather, celebrate (and occasionally commiserate) around the role sports play in Vermont life. Developed for both casual and diehard fans, the show prioritizes connection, shared experience, and state pride over expert analysis.

Hosted by longtime Vermont Public voice Mitch Wertlieb , The Sports Rapport marks a return to a passion that has long been part of his on-air work. Wertlieb spent 20 years as local host of Morning Edition on Vermont Public, where local sports coverage — from high school and college games to the Red Sox and Bruins — was a regular feature.

“Sports are one of the ways Vermonters connect across towns, generations, and differences,” said Wertlieb. “The Sports Rapport is about exploring those connections, from the big moments to the smaller stories that say a lot about who we are.”

The show will include interviews with athletes, coaches, referees, parents, fans, reporters, and community figures, as well as recaps, conversation, and audience contributions. Coverage spans a wide range of sports, from the mainstream to the niche, including skiing, mountain biking, hiking, archery, and even tractor pulls.

“You don’t have to be a diehard fan to enjoy The Sports Rapport,” Wertlieb said. “We’re creating a space that’s curious, welcoming, and rooted in Vermont — where anyone who’s interested in sports, even just a little, can pull up a chair and join the conversation.”

At a time when much of public life feels increasingly divided, The Sports Rapport highlights the role sports can play in creating joy, fostering community, and offering a shared space for connection.

“This show is rooted in curiosity, storytelling, and a strong sense of place,” Wertlieb said. “It brings people together around sports in a way that feels alive and communal.”