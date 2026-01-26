Winter storm drops north of a foot of snow across Vermont

A major winter storm dropped more than a foot of snow across much of Vermont today, as part of a storm system that affected states from Texas to Maine.

Snow totals Monday were highest in central Vermont and parts of the Northeast Kingdom, with Danville reporting 15 inches.

Meteorologist Adrianna Kremer with the National Weather Service in Burlington said snow is expected to continue into Monday night. Many parts of the state could see up to 4 more inches before the storm is over.

The snow was light and fluffy, thanks to frigid temperatures. As of Monday afternoon, there were few if any power outages in the state.

“The nice thing about this storm is that it's been pretty powdery snow, rather than anything wet and heavy,” Kremer said. “So that kind of helps lead to some of the higher snowfall amounts, but pretty minimal impacts, other than some travel concerns due to reduced visibility and slick roads.”

More from Vermont Public: Bookmark these websites to stay safe during Vermont winter storms

It was good news for skiers and riders who got a pretty epic powder day.

Sugarbush Resort in Warren and Bromley Mountain in Peru both reported about a foot of fresh powder across their terrain.

"The cold and the precipitation combined has just made for a really spectacular powder day." Tiffany Beck, Bromley Mountain

Bromley Marketing Director Tiffany Beck said this is the biggest storm of the season so far, and it hit just as the mountain opened the last of its trails, including its new terrain park and most challenging terrain.

“The cold and the precipitation combined has just made for a really spectacular powder day, and we're seeing everybody from 6-year-olds to 60-year-olds out enjoying skiing, snowboarding, telemark skiing, going uphill, skiing downhill — all of it,” she said.

The winter storm warning remains in effect through 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, and the National Weather Service says snow will impact the evening commute.

People are advised not to travel unless absolutely necessary, and carry extra food, water, layers and a flashlight in case of an emergency.