Connor Cyrus stepping away from Vermont Public

Connor Cyrus has resigned from Vermont Public.

Cyrus joined the station in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of the weekday public affairs radio program Vermont Edition. Additionally, he has hosted political debates, Vermont This Week, events and produced video features during his time at Vermont Public.

“We appreciate Connor’s contributions to Vermont Edition and other programs over the last two years, and I know our audience has benefitted from them too,” said Scott Finn, president and CEO of Vermont Public. “We wish him all the best in his career.”

Mikaela Lefrak will become Vermont Edition’s full-time host, and will continue to serve as senior producer.