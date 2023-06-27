© 2023 Vermont Public | PRIVACY

Connor Cyrus stepping away from Vermont Public

Vermont Public | By Michelle Owens
Published June 27, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT
Connor Cyrus, co-host and senior producer, Vermont Edition
Emily Aiken
/
Vermont Public
Connor Cyrus, co-host and senior producer, Vermont Edition

Connor Cyrus has resigned from Vermont Public.

Cyrus joined the station in 2021 as co-host and senior producer of the weekday public affairs radio program Vermont Edition. Additionally, he has hosted political debates, Vermont This Week, events and produced video features during his time at Vermont Public.

“We appreciate Connor’s contributions to Vermont Edition and other programs over the last two years, and I know our audience has benefitted from them too,” said Scott Finn, president and CEO of Vermont Public. “We wish him all the best in his career.”

Mikaela Lefrak will become Vermont Edition’s full-time host, and will continue to serve as senior producer.

About Us AnnouncementsPress Release
Michelle Owens
Michelle leads the team that oversees station branding and marketing, communications, audience services, events and audience engagement initiatives. She joined Vermont Public in 2002 as an administrative associate and has worn many hats in the areas of audience services, membership, marketing and communications.
See stories by Michelle Owens