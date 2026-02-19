Vermont Public 2026 Murrow Entry: Overall Excellence
In 2025, Vermont Public served our audience across platforms, with public service journalism, breaking news and analysis, educational content, enriching entertainment and place-based storytelling.
A rundown of our entry is below. Find the audio portion of our entry in the pillbox player above the video player.
Audio (22 minutes):
- Migrant workers in Vermont navigate fear, uncertainty amid deportation crackdown
- State backs rural birthing center closure and warns of more ‘difficult decisions’
- Vermont doesn't track homeless deaths. So we did
- Capitol Recap: Education reform is on the brink of passage — or collapse
- Vermont towns try to balance open government and the threat of political violence
- Older adults are more likely to be hospitalized. Go-bags can make those visits easier
- Vermont Edition 'At Home': François Clemmons
- Brave Little State: The case of the missing Tinmouth apple
Video (18 minutes):
- Scientists are racing to save a tiny songbird that nests on New England’s alpine summits
- Vermont This Week: Immigrant stories highlighted, flood recovery grants announced
- Detained activist Mohsen Mahdawi released from prison
- Flash flooding in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont
- 116-year-old library traverses Vermont highway to higher ground
- Hundreds gather to protest Vice President JD Vance's Vermont ski trip
- Vermont Edition: Vermonters & Quebecers on U.S.-Canada cross border tension (joint broadcast with CBC's Radio Noon)
- Homegoings: Cailin Marcel Manson ain't your average maestro
- Brave Little State: How to pronounce Tinmouth, Vermont
- Brave Little State: How to pronounce Topsham, Vermont
- But Why Bites: Can I run on the rings of planets?
- Sprouted: Shopping for spring gardening supplies
Digital:
- A creative collaboration allows this Addison County dental clinic to care for immigrant farmworkers
- To add housing in much of Vermont, you need wastewater infrastructure. Local opposition can kill it
- Charlie Farrell is on a quest to document Vermont’s former schools. All of them
- School for autistic kids didn’t educate students and overcharged districts, investigation finds
- Vermont Public's 10 favorite fall foliage drives