Vermont Public 2026 Murrow Entry: Overall Excellence

Published February 19, 2026 at 1:58 PM EST

In 2025, Vermont Public served our audience across platforms, with public service journalism, breaking news and analysis, educational content, enriching entertainment and place-based storytelling.

A rundown of our entry is below. Find the audio portion of our entry in the pillbox player above the video player.

Audio (22 minutes):

Video (18 minutes):

Digital:
