May 23 | Saint Albans Community Picnic & Listening Session

When: Thurday, May 23, 2024, 4-7 p.m.

Where: Taylor Park, 36 N Main St, Saint Albans City, VT 05478 (rain location: Saint Albans Town Hall Auditorium)

Free Admission | RSVP

Join Vermont Public for a community picnic and listening session at Taylor Park in Saint Albans on Thursday, May 23. Host Mitch Wertlieb will lead a discussion about the challenges and opportunities of doing business in Franklin County. You’ll also get to chat with Vermont Public reporters and your neighbors about your community what’s happening in your town.

Food and drink will be provided for the first 150 guests. We’ll have kids activities including a bouncy house so feel free to bring your family along!

Admission is free but please RSVP here to let us know you're coming.

This event series is brought to you in part by Front Porch Forum, Vermont Public's lead outreach partner for its 2024 Citizens Agenda project. Their mission is to help neighbors connect and build resilient communities through civil and engaging local online forums.