May 23 | Saint Albans Community Picnic & Listening Session

Vermont Public | By Julianna Vasquez
Published May 3, 2024 at 3:53 PM EDT
Laura Nakasaka
/
Vermont Public

When: Thurday, May 23, 2024, 4-7 p.m.
Where: Taylor Park, 36 N Main St, Saint Albans City, VT 05478 (rain location: Saint Albans Town Hall Auditorium)

Free Admission | RSVP

Join Vermont Public for a community picnic and listening session at Taylor Park in Saint Albans on Thursday, May 23. Host Mitch Wertlieb will lead a discussion about the challenges and opportunities of doing business in Franklin County. You’ll also get to chat with Vermont Public reporters and your neighbors about your community what’s happening in your town.

Food and drink will be provided for the first 150 guests. We’ll have kids activities including a bouncy house so feel free to bring your family along!

Admission is free but please RSVP here to let us know you're coming.

This event series is brought to you in part by Front Porch Forum, Vermont Public's lead outreach partner for its 2024 Citizens Agenda project. Their mission is to help neighbors connect and build resilient communities through civil and engaging local online forums.
Julianna Vasquez
Julianna Luna Vasquez (she/her) is an Afro-Dominican singer, actress, and event producer. Julianna has an extensive background in education, community organizing, and event production with over 10 years of experience. A graduate from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, she holds a BA in Arts Management. Her experience includes character education workshops in Rwanda, summer programming for teens in Washington, organizing for workers’ rights in New Orleans, and hosting open mic residencies and working on film festivals in New York City. Music is her passion and she has been performing for 19 years in musical theater productions, solo performances, and a NYC funk band. Julianna is currently working on her debut EP and settling into life in Vermont with her dog Miel and her partner Curtis since moving here in the fall of 2022. She is excited to be a part of such an amazing team at Vermont Public and looks forward to connecting with everyone!
