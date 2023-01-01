Julianna Vasquez

Julianna Luna Vasquez (she/her) is an Afro-Dominican singer, actress, and event producer. Julianna has an extensive background in education, community organizing, and event production with over 10 years of experience. A graduate from the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, she holds a BA in Arts Management. Her experience includes character education workshops in Rwanda, summer programming for teens in Washington, organizing for workers’ rights in New Orleans, and hosting open mic residencies and working on film festivals in New York City. Music is her passion and she has been performing for 19 years in musical theater productions, solo performances, and a NYC funk band. Julianna is currently working on her debut EP and settling into life in Vermont with her dog Miel and her partner Curtis since moving here in the fall of 2022. She is excited to be a part of such an amazing team at Vermont Public and looks forward to connecting with everyone!