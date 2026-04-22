Music in the Parlor at The Tillerman
Music in the Parlor at The Tillerman
Join us for our free Wednesday night music series in the parlor. We will have music through April, visit our events page to see who is playing!
We’ll be serving cocktails and snacks in the parlor, but please make a reservation for our dining room or at the bar if you would like to join us for dinner that night.
The Tillerman
Every 7 weeks through Apr 22, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
The Tillerman
1868 N. 116 RdBristol, Vermont 05443
802-643-2237
amelia@thetillermanvt.com