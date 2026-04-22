Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Music in the Parlor at The Tillerman

Music in the Parlor at The Tillerman

Join us for our free Wednesday night music series in the parlor. We will have music through April, visit our events page to see who is playing!

We’ll be serving cocktails and snacks in the parlor, but please make a reservation for our dining room or at the bar if you would like to join us for dinner that night.

The Tillerman
Every 7 weeks through Apr 22, 2026.
Wednesday: 06:00 PM - 08:00 PM
The Tillerman
1868 N. 116 Rd
Bristol, Vermont 05443
802-643-2237
amelia@thetillermanvt.com
https://www.thetillermanvt.com