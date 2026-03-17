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Vermont Green FC will host Portland Hearts of Pine in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday. The game is the first for the Green since it capped off an undefeated USL2 season with a championship last August.
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Vermont Green FC announced ticket lotteries for high-demand tickets, including next month's U.S. Open Cup match and 2026 women's season tickets.
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The USL W League is the country’s premier pre-professional women’s soccer league. Vermont is the third club to commit as a founding member of the league's new Northeast division.