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Vermont Green FC falls in penalty shootout in U.S. Open Cup

Vermont Public | By Nathaniel Wilson
Published April 1, 2026 at 11:31 PM EDT
Vermont Green FC players greet supporters at Burlington's Virtue Field ahead of their 4-3 loss on penalties to professional club Westchester SC.
Vermont Green FC
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Courtesy
Vermont Green FC players greet supporters at Burlington's Virtue Field ahead of their 4-3 loss on penalties to professional club Westchester SC on April 1, 2026.

Vermont Green FC fell to professional team Westchester SC 4-3 in a penalty kick shootout, ending the team’s U.S. Open Cup run in the soccer tournament’s second round.

The two teams battled for 90 minutes of regulation with neither scoring a goal. And another 30 minutes of overtime was not still enough, sending them into a shootout with the score tied at 0-0.

Despite the contest’s low score, it was not without its excitement. Vermont created scoring chances throughout regulation and overtime but players were unable to find the back of the net.

The energy between the two teams grew chippy, especially as the long game wore on. Both sides received yellow cards and Westchester’s head coach, George Gjokaj was sent off with a red card during regulation.

Off the field, another sold-out Virtue Field crowd was as loud and raucous as usual. There were 9,844 ticket requests made in the club’s lottery last week, and Green fans packed the stands from end to end, many of them standing and cheering throughout the entire game.

The Green Mountain Bhoys, Vermont Green FC's supporter section, shows off signs and tifos spelling out "UTFG" ahead of the club's 4-3 loss on penalty kicks to professional club Westchester SC on April 1, 2026.
Vermont Green FC
/
Courtesy
The Green Mountain Bhoys, Vermont Green FC's supporter section, shows off signs and tifos spelling out "UTFG" ahead of the club's 4-3 loss on penalty kicks to professional club Westchester SC on April 1, 2026.

The Green Mountain Bhoys, Vermont Green FC’s supporter group, were out in full force, leading the crowd in various chants and songs.

“The atmosphere is actually kind of electric,” said Mike Popovitch, a member of the Green Mountain Bhoys. “The crowd is pushing the team on, and I feel like the team is feeling it, and the team is responding to it.”

This was the second time in the tournament the semi-professional Green faced a professional USL League One team, after defeating the Portland Hearts of Pine in the first round last month.

Losing is not a very familiar feeling for the Green and its fans who experienced a stellar, undefeated season in 2025. Before tonight, the club’s last loss came against Seacoast United in the 2024 USL League Two playoffs – 619 days ago.

Fans will not have to wait too long to see the boys in Green back in action as the USL2 season kicks off next month.

The men’s club opens its season on the road versus Seacoast United on May 16. And its home opener is slated for May 22 versus Albany Rush.

Vermont Green FC’s women’s team opens its inaugural season on the road versus Hartford Athletic on May 19 and a home opener against New England Mutiny on May 26.
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Local News Local NewsSportsVermont Green FC
Nathaniel Wilson
See stories by Nathaniel Wilson

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