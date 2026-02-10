Vermont Green opens ticket lottery ahead of U.S. Open Cup match

Vermont Green FC recently announced changes to the way fans can purchase tickets for upcoming soccer matches this season.

The club is implementing a lottery system for high-demand tickets. Right now, fans can enter the lottery for a chance to purchase tickets to the Green’s upcoming U.S. Open Cup match versus Portland Hearts of Pine on Tuesday, March 17 at 7 p.m.

The lottery entry window closes on Feb. 15, and fans who get selected will be notified by Feb. 20.

The lottery for season tickets for the women’s team opens next Monday, Feb. 16, and lasts through Feb. 22. Winners will be notified by Feb. 27.

Lottery winners will be drawn randomly and given 72 hours to complete their ticket purchases.

There will not be a lottery for season tickets for the men's team because season ticket holders from last year have renewed and no additional passes were made available. The club plans to announce a waitlist for future men’s season ticket opportunities at a later date.

Vermont Green, the 2025 USL League Two national champions, faced unprecedented ticket demand last season. The club sold out tickets to several home games at Burlington’s Virtue Field, including its entire postseason and championship run. The UVM campus field seats 2,500, but the Green estimate that more than 5,000 fans were in attendance for the national final game in August, including many who watched from outside of the facility.

“Last season, we quickly learned that the number of folks who wished to attend a match far exceeded the capacity of Virtue Field,” the Green shared on their website. “Playoff tickets selling out in a nanosecond is a cool story, but it wasn’t a fun reality for the thousands of fans who missed out despite clicking ‘Add to Cart’ when they were released at exactly 10:00 a.m.,” a club spokesperson wrote in a post on the Green’s website.

Club organizers say the goal of the lottery system is to create a more equitable ticket-buying process for fans. The Green also shared that it’s exploring options for expanding capacity at Virtue Field.