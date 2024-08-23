Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/23/24

Season 2024 Episode 34 | 26m 46s

This week at the DNC, Kamala Harris became the first Black woman and first candidate of Asian descent to lead a major party’s presidential ticket. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has ramped up campaigning efforts in key battleground states. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Eugene Daniels of Politico, Asma Khalid of NPR, Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic and Ali Vitali of NBC News to discuss this and more.

Aired: 08/23/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 10:36
Washington Week
How messaging about Trump is landing with voters
How messaging about Trump by his opponents is landing with voters
Clip: S2024 E34 | 10:36
Watch 12:54
Washington Week
Harris made history at the DNC. What’s next?
Harris made history at the DNC. What’s next for her campaign?
Clip: S2024 E34 | 12:54
Watch 7:28
Washington Week
How will Democrats utilize Biden on the campaign trail?
How will Democrats utilize Biden on the campaign trail?
Clip: S2024 E33 | 7:28
Watch 16:40
Washington Week
Why Trump is having a hard time adjusting to a new opponent
Why Trump is having such a hard time adjusting to a new opponent
Clip: S2024 E33 | 16:40
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/16/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/16/24
Episode: S2024 E33 | 26:46
Watch 11:04
Washington Week
Why Trump is still struggling to find a strategy countering Harris
Why Trump is still struggling to find a strategy countering Harris
Clip: S2024 E32 | 11:04
Watch 13:15
Washington Week
The state of the race as Harris-Walz ticket completes election reset
The state of the race as Harris-Walz ticket completes election reset
Clip: S2024 E32 | 13:15
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/9/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/9/24
Episode: S2024 E32 | 26:46
Watch 15:30
Washington Week
The geopolitical implications of Gershkovich's release
The geopolitical implications of the prisoner swap that freed Evan Gershkovich
Clip: S2024 E31 | 15:30
Watch 8:07
Washington Week
Sizing up the benefits and disadvantages of a running mate
Sizing up the political benefits and disadvantages of a running mate selection
Clip: S2024 E31 | 8:07
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/16/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/16/24
Episode: S2024 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/9/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/9/24
Episode: S2024 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/2/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/2/24
Episode: S2024 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/26/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/26/24
Episode: S2024 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/19/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/19/24
Episode: S2024 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/12/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/12/24
Episode: S2024 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/5/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/5/24
Episode: S2024 E27 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/28/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/28/24
Episode: S2024 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/21/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/21/24
Episode: S2024 E25 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/14/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/14/24
Episode: S2024 E24 | 26:46