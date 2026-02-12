Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Washington Week

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26

Season 2026 Episode 7 | 26m 46s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/13/26

Aired: 02/11/26
Extras
Watch 11:55
Washington Week
How Stephen Miller reshaped the GOP's immigration policies
How Stephen Miller reshaped the GOP's immigration policies
Clip: S2026 E7 | 11:55
Watch 11:57
Washington Week
Stephen Miller’s rise to power in the Trump White House
Stephen Miller’s rise to power in the Trump White House
Clip: S2026 E7 | 11:57
Watch 11:12
Washington Week
Tulsi Gabbard’s role in election security investigations
Tulsi Gabbard’s role in election security investigations
Clip: S2026 E6 | 11:12
Watch 12:33
Washington Week
What Trump’s call to ‘nationalize’ elections means
What Trump’s call to ‘nationalize’ elections means for the midterms
Clip: S2026 E6 | 12:33
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/6/26
Episode: S2026 E6 | 26:46
Watch 15:30
Washington Week
Don Lemon's arrest and Trump's relationship with the media
The arrest of Don Lemon and Trump's relationship with the media
Clip: S2026 E5 | 15:30
Watch 8:11
Washington Week
Trump's Minnesota pivot
Trump's Minnesota pivot
Clip: S2026 E5 | 8:11
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/30/26
Episode: S2026 E5 | 26:45
Watch 2:32
Washington Week
Will Trump attack Iran in 2026?
Will Trump attack Iran in 2026?
Clip: S2026 E4 | 2:32
Watch 21:15
Washington Week
Trump alienates America’s allies
Trump alienates America’s allies
Clip: S2026 E4 | 21:15
