Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25

Season 2025 Episode 51 | 26m 45s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/19/25

Aired: 12/18/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 12:24
Washington Week
Trump rewrites history in fast and furious prime-time speech
Trump rewrites history in fast and furious prime-time speech
Clip: S2025 E51 | 12:24
Watch 11:09
Washington Week
The FBI's priorities under Kash Patel's leadership
The FBI's priorities under Kash Patel's leadership
Clip: S2025 E51 | 11:09
Watch 7:44
Washington Week
Trump returns to his default position of supporting Russia
Trump returns to his default position of supporting Russia
Clip: S2025 E50 | 7:44
Watch 15:38
Washington Week
Trump's new national security strategy turns on allies
Trump's new national security strategy turns friends into foes
Clip: S2025 E50 | 15:38
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46
Watch 9:44
Washington Week
U.S. boat strikes and war crimes questions
U.S. boat strikes and war crimes questions
Clip: S2025 E49 | 9:44
Watch 11:00
Washington Week
Hegseth on defense after Signalgate inspector general report
Hegseth on defense after Signalgate inspector general report
Clip: S2025 E49 | 11:00
Watch 24:09
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Episode: S2025 E49 | 24:09
Watch 6:56
Washington Week
Why RFK Jr. turned away from Democrats and backed Trump
Why RFK Jr. turned away from Democrats and backed Trump
Clip: S2025 E48 | 6:56
Watch 13:50
Washington Week
Kennedy’s battles with the medical establishment
Kennedy’s battles with the medical establishment and the health agencies he oversees
Clip: S2025 E48 | 13:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/12/25
Episode: S2025 E50 | 26:46
Watch 24:09
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/4/25
Episode: S2025 E49 | 24:09
Watch 24:10
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/28/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/28/25
Episode: S2025 E48 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/21/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/21/25
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/14/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/14/25
Episode: S2025 E46 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/7/25
Episode: S2025 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/31/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/31/25
Episode: S2025 E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/24/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/24/25
Episode: S2025 E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/17/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/17/25
Episode: S2025 E42 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/10/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, Oct. 10, 2025
Episode: S2025 E41 | 26:45