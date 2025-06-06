Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week

Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 6/5/25

Season 2025 Episode 23 | 24m 10s

Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 6/5/25

Aired: 06/05/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 16:34
Washington Week
Trump’s instability and potential of a post-American world
Trump’s instability and the potential of a post-American world
Clip: S2025 E23 | 16:34
Watch 4:51
Washington Week
What Netanyahu doesn't understand about American Jews
What Netanyahu doesn't understand about American Jewish politics
Clip: S2025 E23 | 4:51
Watch 16:56
Washington Week
How Trump is using presidential power to profit
How Trump is using his power to profit and why no one will stop him
Clip: S2025 E22 | 16:56
Watch 4:08
Washington Week
How Trump's fight with Harvard is playing politically
How Trump's fight with Harvard is playing politically
Clip: S2025 E22 | 4:08
Watch 24:10
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/30/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/30/25
Episode: S2025 E22 | 24:10
Watch 11:33
Washington Week
When Biden started showing signs of decline
When Biden started showing signs of decline
Clip: S2025 E21 | 11:33
Watch 12:02
Washington Week
'Politburo' hid Biden's decline, Tapper and Thompson say
Protective 'politburo' hid Biden's decline, Tapper and Thompson say
Clip: S2025 E21 | 12:02
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/23/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic 5/23/25
Episode: S2025 E21 | 26:46
Watch 11:13
Washington Week
Is Trump turning Netanyahu into a sucker?
Is Trump turning Netanyahu into a sucker?
Clip: S2025 E20 | 11:13
Watch 12:25
Washington Week
Trump resets U.S. foreign policy during Middle East visit
How Trump reset U.S. foreign policy during his Middle East visit
Clip: S2025 E20 | 12:25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 24:10
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/30/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/30/25
Episode: S2025 E22 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/23/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic 5/23/25
Episode: S2025 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/16/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/16/25
Episode: S2025 E20 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/9/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/9/25
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/2/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/2/25
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/25/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/25/25
Episode: S2025 E17 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/18/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/18/25
Episode: S2025 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/11/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/11/25
Episode: S2025 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/4/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/4/25
Episode: S2025 E14 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/28/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/28/25
Episode: S2025 E13 | 26:46