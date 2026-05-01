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Washington Week

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26

Season 2026 Episode 18 | 26m 46s

Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.

Aired: 04/30/26
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 13:01
Washington Week
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
Clip: S2026 E18 | 13:01
Watch 6:11
Washington Week
Trump’s shrinking base
Trump’s shrinking base
Clip: S2026 E17 | 6:11
Watch 17:03
Washington Week
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging economic approval at the same time?
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging approval at once?
Clip: S2026 E17 | 17:03
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/24/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E17 | 26:46
Watch 13:49
Washington Week
How will Trump get out of his fight with Pope Leo?
How will Trump get out of his fight with Pope Leo?
Clip: S2026 E16 | 13:49
Watch 9:19
Washington Week
Iran war reality undercuts Trump's messaging
Iran war reality undercuts Trump's messaging
Clip: S2026 E16 | 9:19
Watch 0:00
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Episode: S2026 E16 | 0:00
Watch 8:41
Washington Week
Europe's view of U.S. amid Iran war, Trump's NATO threats
Europe's view of the U.S. amid Iran war and Trump's new threats toward NATO
Clip: S2026 E15 | 8:41
Watch 14:19
Washington Week
Trump’s ever-shifting Iran views
Trump’s ever-shifting Iran views
Clip: S2026 E15 | 14:19
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/10/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 10, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E15 | 26:46
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Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/24/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 24, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E17 | 26:46
Watch 0:00
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Episode: S2026 E16 | 0:00
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/10/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 10, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E15 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/3/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 3, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/27/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/20/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 20, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E12 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/13/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E11 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/6/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 6, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E10 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/27/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/27/26
Episode: S2026 E9 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 02/20/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 02/20/26
Episode: S2026 E8 | 26:46