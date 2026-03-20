Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/20/26

Extras
How rising oil prices could impact Trump's next moves on Iran
What leverage Iran may have as U.S. war continues
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.
Trump demands Iran’s surrender, but ending war is not easy
Trump's rationale and objectives for Iran war remain unclear
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 6, 2026.
Trump’s allies under scrutiny for Epstein ties
DOJ faces pushback for withholding Epstein files mentioning Trump
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 2/27/26
Can Trump reset the story of his second term?
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Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.
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