Washington Week

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/10/24

Season 2024 Episode 19 | 26m 46s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/10/24

Aired: 05/09/24
Extras
Watch 6:08
Washington Week
Will Biden's move to hold back weapons from Israel open a permanent rift
Will Biden's move to hold back weapons from Israel open a permanent rift
Clip: S2024 E19 | 6:08
Watch 4:34
Washington Week
Where Trump's veepstakes stands after Noem reveals she killed a dog
Where Trump's veepstakes stands after Noem reveals she killed a dog
Clip: S2024 E19 | 4:34
Watch 8:40
Washington Week
Biden, Trump look to turn campus unrest to their advantage
Biden and Trump look to turn Middle East conflict and campus unrest to their advantage
Clip: S2024 E18 | 8:40
Watch 7:25
Washington Week
Gaza war impacts Israel's normalization with Saudi Arabia
Gaza war's impact on Israel's potential normalization with Saudi Arabia
Clip: S2024 E18 | 7:25
Watch 7:07
Washington Week
Trump's plans to consolidate power in a 2nd term
Time's Eric Cortellessa on Trump's plans to consolidate power in a 2nd term
Clip: S2024 E18 | 7:07
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/3/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/3/24
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:45
Watch 11:45
Washington Week
How protests against Israel and war in Gaza could hurt Biden in November
Will protests against Israel and war in Gaza sway voters?
Clip: S2024 E17 | 11:45
Watch 11:43
Washington Week
Johnson risks speakership to get Ukraine aid bill approved
Johnson risks speakership to get Ukraine aid bill approved
Clip: S2024 E17 | 11:43
Watch 26:37
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/26/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/26/24
Episode: S2024 E17 | 26:37
Watch 17:34
Washington Week
Will Democrats rescue Johnson to protect aid for Ukraine?
Will Democrats rescue Johnson's speakership to protect aid for Ukraine and Israel?
Clip: S2024 E16 | 17:34
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
