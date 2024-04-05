Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Washington Week

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/5/24

Season 2024 Episode 14 | 26m 46s

Biden signaled a major policy shift towards Israel by warning that future military aid will come with conditions. Even Trump leveled his own criticism of Netanyahu’s handling of the war. Join Franklin Foer, Leigh Ann Caldwell of Washington Post Live, Francesca Chambers of USA Today, Nancy Yousef of Wall Street Journal and Peter Baker of the New York Times to discuss the potential policy shift.

Aired: 04/04/24
Watch 12:11
Washington Week
Israel draws Biden’s frustration for the situation in Gaza
Israel draws President Biden’s frustration amid the humanitarian situation in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E14 | 12:11
Watch 11:02
Washington Week
Israel’s war in Gaza becomes a major U.S. election issue
Israel’s war in Gaza becomes a major U.S. election issue
Clip: S2024 E14 | 11:02
Watch 16:24
Washington Week
The powerful role money plays in politics
The powerful role money plays in politics
Clip: S2024 E13 | 16:24
Watch 6:15
Washington Week
The demise of the centrists in Washington
The demise of the centrists in Washington
Clip: S2024 E13 | 6:15
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/29/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/29/24
Episode: S2024 E13 | 26:46
Watch 11:53
Washington Week
Will Speaker Johnson survive the threat to oust him?
Will House Speaker Johnson survive the threat to oust him from the job?
Clip: S2024 E12 | 11:53
Watch 12:12
Washington Week
Why Democrats are starting to publicly criticize Netanyahu
Why Democrats are starting to publicly criticize Netanyahu
Clip: S2024 E12 | 12:12
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/22/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/22/24
Episode: S2024 E12 | 26:46
Watch 14:13
Washington Week
Schumer slams Netanyahu while Johnson pushes for Ukraine aid
Schumer slams Netanyahu while Johnson pushes for Ukraine aid
Clip: S2024 E11 | 14:13
Watch 9:26
Washington Week
Trump suffers legal setbacks as general election kicks off
Trump suffers legal setbacks as general election kicks off
Clip: S2024 E11 | 9:26
