Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/22/24

Controversy over former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s nomination and withdrawal from President-elect Trump's cabinet soaked up headlines, but other nominees are equally improbable. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Laura Barrón-López of the PBS News Hour, Andrew Desiderio of Punchbowl News, Zolan Kanno-Youngs from The New York Times and The Washington Post's Ashley Parker as they discuss this and more.