Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.

Washington Week

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/22/24

Season 2024 Episode 47 | 26m 46s

Controversy over former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz’s nomination and withdrawal from President-elect Trump's cabinet soaked up headlines, but other nominees are equally improbable. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Laura Barrón-López of the PBS News Hour, Andrew Desiderio of Punchbowl News, Zolan Kanno-Youngs from The New York Times and The Washington Post's Ashley Parker as they discuss this and more.

Aired: 11/22/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 11:13
Washington Week
After Gaetz, Senate scrutiny moves to Trump's other picks
After Gaetz dropout, Senate scrutiny moves to Trump's other Cabinet picks
Clip: S2024 E47 | 11:13
Watch 13:06
Washington Week
Can McConnell defy Trump's isolationism during his 2nd term?
Can McConnell, other long-term Republicans defy Trump's isolationism during his 2nd term?
Clip: S2024 E47 | 13:06
Watch 19:55
Washington Week
What's behind Trump's controversial Cabinet choices
What's behind Trump's controversial Cabinet choices
Clip: S2024 E46 | 19:55
Watch 3:56
Washington Week
The split in thinking over Trump's Cabinet nominees
Why Americans are split over Trump's Cabinet nominees and their qualifications
Clip: S2024 E46 | 3:56
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/15/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/15/24
Episode: S2024 E46 | 26:45
Watch 13:49
Washington Week
How Trump won and what he'll do with the power
How Trump won and what he'll do with the power he has been given
Clip: S2024 E45 | 13:49
Watch 10:16
Washington Week
Why Democrats lost their working-class coalition
Why Democrats lost their working-class coalition
Clip: S2024 E45 | 10:16
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 11/8/24
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 11/8/24
Episode: S2024 E45 | 26:46
Watch 13:55
Washington Week
What's next for the parties after the election
What's next for the Democratic and Republican parties after the election
Clip: S2024 E44 | 13:55
Watch 9:51
Washington Week
What to watch as election results start to come in Tuesday
What to watch as election results start to come in Tuesday
Clip: S2024 E44 | 9:51
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/15/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/15/24
Episode: S2024 E46 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 11/8/24
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 11/8/24
Episode: S2024 E45 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/1/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 11/1/24
Episode: S2024 E44 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/25/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/25/24
Episode: S2024 E43 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/18/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/18/24
Episode: S2024 E42 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/11/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/11/24
Episode: S2024 E41 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/4/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/4/24
Episode: S2024 E40 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/27/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/27/24
Episode: S2024 E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/20/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/20/24
Episode: S2024 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/13/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/13/24
Episode: S2024 E37 | 26:46