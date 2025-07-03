Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Washington Week

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/4/25

Season 2025 Episode 27 | 26m 46s

For Washington media, the decade of Donald Trump has proved to be challenging, unnerving and rewarding. On a special edition of Washington Week with The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg speaks with Kara Swisher, one of the great analysts and interpreters of our communications future, about the Trump era and the future of the media.

Aired: 07/02/25
