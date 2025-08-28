Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/29/25

Extras
Dan Balz on how politics has evolved
The best and worst of Washington
After a busy week of diplomacy, is Ukraine closer to peace or further away?
Trump's revenge and retribution against his opponents
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/22/25
Trump's motivation for using the military for domestic law enforcement
Did Trump succeed in Alaska, or is Putin manipulating him?
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/15/25
Trump’s dramatic and destabilizing approach to the economy
What to expect from Trump's meeting with Putin
