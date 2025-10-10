Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2025 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, Oct. 10, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 41 | 26m 45s

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, Oct. 10, 2025

Aired: 10/09/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 6:58
Washington Week
Trump's role in getting the Israel-Hamas peace deal signed
Trump's role in getting the Israel-Hamas peace deal signed
Clip: S2025 E41 | 6:58
Watch 16:21
Washington Week
The turning point that led to the Gaza peace deal
The turning point that led to the Gaza peace deal
Clip: S2025 E41 | 16:21
Watch 14:05
Washington Week
Russell Vought and his role in expanding executive power
Russell Vought and his role in expanding executive power
Clip: S2025 E40 | 14:05
Watch 9:12
Washington Week
Why this shutdown is different and what Trump gets out of it
Why this shutdown is different and what Trump is getting out of it
Clip: S2025 E40 | 9:12
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:45
Watch 4:49
Washington Week
Hegseth summons top U.S. military leaders for sudden meeting
Hegseth summons top U.S. military leaders to Washington for sudden meeting
Clip: S2025 E39 | 4:49
Watch 18:38
Washington Week
Trump delivers on promise of retribution against adversaries
Trump delivers on promise of retribution against political adversaries
Clip: S2025 E39 | 18:38
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/26/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/26/25
Episode: S2025 E39 | 26:46
Watch 3:59
Washington Week
As Russia tests NATO, Trump says Putin 'has let me down'
As Russia tests NATO, Trump says Putin 'has let me down'
Clip: S2025 E38 | 3:59
Watch 18:29
Washington Week
Free speech under fire
Free speech under fire
Clip: S2025 E38 | 18:29
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2025
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 10/3/25
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/26/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/26/25
Episode: S2025 E39 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/19/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/19/25
Episode: S2025 E38 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/12/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/12/25
Episode: S2025 E37 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/5/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/5/25
Episode: S2025 E36 | 26:46
Watch 26:51
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/29/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/29/25
Episode: S2025 E35 | 26:51
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/22/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/22/25
Episode: S2025 E34 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/15/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/15/25
Episode: S2025 E33 | 24:10
Watch 24:10
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/8/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/8/25
Episode: S2025 E32 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 8/1/25
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 8/1/25
Episode: S2025 E31 | 26:46