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Washington Week

Did Xi get what he wanted out of Trump's China visit?

Season 2026 Episode 20 | 9m 51s

President Trump left China more or less empty-handed after his two-day summit in Beijing. The panel discusses if Xi Jinping got what he wanted out of Trump's visit to China.

Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 13:27
Washington Week
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
What role does China play in resolving the Iran war?
Clip: S2026 E20 | 13:27
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/15/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E20 | 26:46
Watch 11:20
Washington Week
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
What’s driving Trump’s push to leave his mark on Washington
Clip: S2026 E19 | 11:20
Watch 11:56
Washington Week
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Trump’s struggle to find an off-ramp from the Iran war
Clip: S2026 E19 | 11:56
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E19 | 26:46
Watch 9:55
Washington Week
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the WHCD shooting
Two sides of Trump’s reaction to the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting
Clip: S2026 E18 | 9:55
Watch 13:01
Washington Week
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
What the Iran war’s economic fallout means for the midterms
Clip: S2026 E18 | 13:01
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E18 | 26:46
Watch 6:11
Washington Week
Trump’s shrinking base
Trump’s shrinking base
Clip: S2026 E17 | 6:11
Watch 17:03
Washington Week
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging economic approval at the same time?
Can Trump manage Iran and sagging approval at once?
Clip: S2026 E17 | 17:03
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Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/15/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 15, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/8/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 8, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/1/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 1, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E18 | 26:46
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Watch 0:00
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Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/17/26
Episode: S2026 E16 | 0:00
Watch 26:46
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Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 10, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E15 | 26:46
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Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from April 3, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E14 | 26:46
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Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 27, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E13 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
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Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/20/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 20, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E12 | 26:46
Watch 24:10
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/13/26
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from March 13, 2026.
Episode: S2026 E11 | 24:10