Vermont This Week

September 5, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 4350 | 26m 46s

Balancing energy production and clean water | Koch-funded campaign targets climate action in Vermont | VTSU, Johnson announce town service partnership | Panel: Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator, Vermont Public; Kevin McCallum - Seven Days; Calvin Cutler - WCAX; Austyn Gaffney - VTDigger.

Aired: 09/04/25
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
August 29, 2025
State and local leaders clash over safety concerns
Episode: S2025 E4349 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
August 22, 2025
Gov tells Pam Bondi Vermont is not a 'sanctuary state'
Episode: S2025 E4348 | 26:46
Watch 24:00
Vermont This Week
August 15, 2025
NEK businesses see sharp drop in Canadian tourists | Gov calls state employees back to the office
Episode: S2025 E4347 | 24:00
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
August 8, 2025
Vt. complies with feds' demand for SNAP personal data | Legislative reports and study groups
Episode: S2025 E4346 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
August 1, 2025
UVM Health Network announces layoffs, nearly $185M in cuts
Episode: S2025 E4345 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
July 25, 2025
Border agents detain, search devices of Vt. superintendent
Episode: S2025 E4344 | 26:46
Watch 24:00
Vermont This Week
July 18, 2025
Motel exits strain service providers, municipalities
Episode: S2025 E4343 | 24:00
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
July 11, 2025
Flash floods hit Vermont, again | Federal detainments in Vermont prisons causing strain
Episode: S2025 E4342 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
June 27, 2025
Copley Hospital to close birthing center | Impact of education reform on independent schools
Episode: S2025 E4340 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
June 20, 2025
Vt. Legislature passes landmark education reform | Bill caps cost for outpatient prescription drugs
Episode: S2025 E4339 | 26:46
