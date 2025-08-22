August 29, 2025

Extras
Gov tells Pam Bondi Vermont is not a 'sanctuary state'
NEK businesses see sharp drop in Canadian tourists | Gov calls state employees back to the office
Vt. complies with feds' demand for SNAP personal data | Legislative reports and study groups
UVM Health Network announces layoffs, nearly $185M in cuts
Border agents detain, search devices of Vt. superintendent
Flash floods hit Vermont, again | Federal detainments in Vermont prisons causing strain
A conversation with Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark
Copley Hospital to close birthing center | Impact of education reform on independent schools
Vt. Legislature passes landmark education reform | Bill caps cost for outpatient prescription drugs