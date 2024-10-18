October 25, 2024

Extras
State to set up 3 family shelters as many lose motel housing
Vermont’s cannabis market | Vermont Catholic Diocese files for bankruptcy
Pressure builds for Gov to intervene on motel program evictions
Towns urge state to provide options for unhoused residents leaving motels | Cyber scams in Vermont
EPA calls for major changes to how Vt. regulates water quality on farms | Broadband buildout in Vt.
UNH Polls | Health insurance costs in Vermont | Vermont’s health care system
Feds grant Vt. a disaster declaration for July storms | Historic Lyndon covered bridge dismantled
Primary election results | Drug use and safety concerns in Burlington
