May 16, 2025

Extras
At a cost of nearly $120M, lawmakers hold property tax increases to 1%
$9B state budget moves to reconciliation process |Mohsen Mahdawi released from prison
Upper Valley resident detained at citizenship interview in Colchester
House Democrats propose education funding and property tax reform
House lawmakers approve a 2026 fiscal year budget | Vermont’s health care crisis
UVM Medical Center and GMCB reach tentative settlement
Scott administration rejects compromise on motel housing funding
Scott vetoes budget adjustment over motel program and spending
Town Meeting Day | Fate of federal health care payment reform program in question
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Vermont This Week Season 2025
-
Vermont This Week Season 2024
-
Vermont This Week Season 2023
-
Vermont This Week Season 2022
-
Vermont This Week Season 2021
-
Vermont This Week Season 2020
-
Vermont This Week Season 2019
-
Vermont This Week Season 2018
At a cost of nearly $120M, lawmakers hold property tax increases to 1%
$9B state budget moves to reconciliation process |Mohsen Mahdawi released from prison
Upper Valley resident detained at citizenship interview in Colchester
House Democrats propose education funding and property tax reform
House lawmakers approve a 2026 fiscal year budget | Vermont’s health care crisis
UVM Medical Center and GMCB reach tentative settlement
Scott administration rejects compromise on motel housing funding
Scott vetoes budget adjustment over motel program and spending
Town Meeting Day | Fate of federal health care payment reform program in question