Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information.

Vermont This Week

August 2, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 4245 | 26m 45s

Flash flooding tears through rural communities in NEK | Lt. Gov Debates | Local News Publishers | Panel: Mitch Wertlieb - Moderator, Vermont Public; Mikaela Lefrak - Vermont Public; Colin Flanders - Seven Days; Peter Hirschfeld - Vermont Public.

Aired: 08/01/24
Sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
July 26, 2024
Flood Recovery Update | 2 Vermont tax sale lawsuits settled, new law adds protections
Episode: S2024 E4244 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
July 19, 2024
Vermont seeks federal damage assessment for floods |
Episode: S2024 E4243 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
July 12, 2024
Heavy rains, again, cause widespread flooding across Vermont.
Episode: S2024 E4242 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
June 28, 2024
State pays $175k to man arrested for giving the middle finger to state trooper
Episode: S2024 E4240 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
June 21, 2024
Legislature overrides six of Scott's vetoes | State senators sue over ‘interim’ Education Secretary
Episode: S2024 E4239 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
June 14, 2024
No property tax relief in sight | State lawmaker caught harassing colleague
Episode: S2024 E4238 | 26:45
Watch 26:34
Vermont This Week
June 7, 2024
Sen. Dick Sears passes | Scott vetoes yield bill | Burlington Discover Jazz Fest
Episode: S2024 E4237 | 26:34
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
May 31, 2024
A Week Inside Vt.'s Busiest Courthouse | Gov Signs Public Safety Bill, Dozens of Others
Episode: S2024 E4236 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
May 24, 2024
Howard Dean, Miro Weinberger Rule Out Gubernatorial Runs
Episode: S2024 E4235 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
May 17, 2024
Legislature Adjourns, Sets Veto Session for June 17, Former Mayor of Barre City Wins Reelection Bid
Episode: S2024 E4234 | 26:46
