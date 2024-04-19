April 26, 2024

Vt. House Approves Property Tax Bill, Concerns Over Increases Remain | Divided Senate Committee Votes to Recommend Saunders as Ed Secretary | Gov Signs Bill Prohibiting Negligence Claim Relating to Sexual Conduct | Panel: Cat Viglienzoni - Moderator, WCAX; Lola Duffort - Vermont Public; Stephen Biddix - NBC5; Sarah Mearhoff - VTDigger.