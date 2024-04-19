April 26, 2024

Extras
Lawmakers Advance Property Tax Bill, With Little Relief for This Year
Vermont's Historic Total Solar Eclipse | Dick Mazza Resigns from Vermont Senate
Renewable Energy Bill Gets Preliminary House Approval
Temporary Shelters Sparks Backlash |Crossover Week | Budget Adjustment Act
Town Meeting Day | Nearly a Third of All School Budgets Fail
Bill Approved to Extend Motel Program, Send Aid to Flood-Impacted Towns
Gov Signs Bill Enabling Schools to Postpone Budget Votes
Sanders and Welch vote no on foreign aid package | Balint Backs $500B Housing Bill
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Vermont This Week Season 2024
-
Vermont This Week Season 2023
-
Vermont This Week Season 2022
-
Vermont This Week Season 2021
-
Vermont This Week Season 2020
-
Vermont This Week Season 2019
-
Vermont This Week Season 2018
Lawmakers Advance Property Tax Bill, With Little Relief for This Year
Vermont's Historic Total Solar Eclipse | Dick Mazza Resigns from Vermont Senate
Renewable Energy Bill Gets Preliminary House Approval
Temporary Shelters Sparks Backlash |Crossover Week | Budget Adjustment Act
Town Meeting Day | Nearly a Third of All School Budgets Fail
Bill Approved to Extend Motel Program, Send Aid to Flood-Impacted Towns
Gov Signs Bill Enabling Schools to Postpone Budget Votes
Sanders and Welch vote no on foreign aid package | Balint Backs $500B Housing Bill