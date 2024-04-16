Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Vermont Public Specials

2024 Total Solar Eclipse LIVE from St. Johnsbury, Vermont

Season 2024 Episode 5 | 57m 33s

Northern Vermont paused in collective wonder during the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. Vermont Public and the Fairbanks Museum carried extensive coverage of this once-in-a-lifetime event, including live coverage from But Why host and executive producer Jane Lindholm and astronomy expert Mark Breen from the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium.

Aired: 04/07/24
