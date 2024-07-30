Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Public Specials

2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Republicans for Lieutenant Governor

Season 2024 Episode 11 | 57m 30s

Vermont Public's primary debate series continues with the two candidates vying for the Republican nomination for Vermont lieutenant governor: John Rodgers and Gregory Thayer.

Aired: 07/29/24
Extras
Watch 54:25
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Democrats for Governor
Vermont primary debate: Democrats for governor Esther Charlestin and Peter Duval.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 54:25
Watch 50:51
Vermont Public Specials
Grace Potter performs on Vermont Edition
Grace Potter joined Vermont Edition to perform and discuss her foundation that supports the arts.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 50:51
Watch 7:30
Vermont Public Specials
Montpelier businesses face challenges one year after flood
The effects of the flood and the pandemic have put the economic future of Montpelier into question.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 7:30
Watch 55:28
Vermont Public Specials
How can Vermont address its housing crisis? With Jenn White
Housing accessibility, affordability and development in Vermont. Hosted by Jenn White.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 55:28
Watch 57:33
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Total Solar Eclipse LIVE from St. Johnsbury, Vermont
Northern Vermont paused in collective wonder during the total solar eclipse.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 57:33
Watch 7:50
Vermont Public Specials
The Great Vermont Eclipse: Reflections on totality
Talking with families, solo travelers, eclipse chasers, amateur astrologists, scientists.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 7:50
Watch 3:05
Vermont Public Specials
How to make a pinhole viewer for the solar eclipse
One of the safest ways to view a total solar eclipse is by using a pinhole viewer.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 3:05
Watch 2:17
Vermont Public Specials
How to safely view a solar eclipse
Demo of various ways to safely watch an eclipse.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 2:17
Watch 4:25
Vermont Public Specials
The science behind solar eclipses
Astronomer Mark Breen answers common questions about solar eclipses.
Clip: S2024 E3 | 4:25
Watch 2:18
Vermont Public Specials
PREVIEW: Solar Eclipse 2024: Path to Totality
Vermont Solar Eclipse 2024: Path to Totality," premieres Wednesday, March 27th.
Preview: S2024 E3 | 2:18
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2024
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2023
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2022
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2021
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2020
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2019
Watch 54:25
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Democrats for Governor
Vermont primary debate: Democrats for governor Esther Charlestin and Peter Duval.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 54:25
Watch 50:51
Vermont Public Specials
Grace Potter performs on Vermont Edition
Grace Potter joined Vermont Edition to perform and discuss her foundation that supports the arts.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 50:51
Watch 7:30
Vermont Public Specials
Montpelier businesses face challenges one year after flood
The effects of the flood and the pandemic have put the economic future of Montpelier into question.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 7:30
Watch 55:28
Vermont Public Specials
How can Vermont address its housing crisis? With Jenn White
Housing accessibility, affordability and development in Vermont. Hosted by Jenn White.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 55:28
Watch 5:12
Vermont Public Specials
AI Is Changing How Vermont Maps Flood Risks
Can floodplain maps made with AI help protect Vermont from future storms?
Episode: S2024 E6 | 5:12
Watch 7:50
Vermont Public Specials
The Great Vermont Eclipse: Reflections on totality
Talking with families, solo travelers, eclipse chasers, amateur astrologists, scientists.
Episode: S2024 E4 | 7:50
Watch 57:33
Vermont Public Specials
2024 Total Solar Eclipse LIVE from St. Johnsbury, Vermont
Northern Vermont paused in collective wonder during the total solar eclipse.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 57:33
Watch 25:57
Vermont Public Specials
Solar Eclipse 2024: Path to Totality
Experts uncover the science, history, and excitement surrounding the April 8th eclipse.
Episode: S2024 E3 | 25:57
Watch 51:02
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont Gov. Scott's budget address for fiscal year 2025
The governor addresses a joint assembly of the Vermont Legislature.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 51:02
Watch 50:10
Vermont Public Specials
Gov. Phil Scott's 2024 State of the State address
Vermont Governor Phil Scott delivers his 2024 State of the State address.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 50:10