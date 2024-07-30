2024 Debates: Vermont primary | Democrats for Lieutenant Governor

Extras
Vermont primary debate: Republicans for lieutenant governor Gregory Thayer and John Rodgers.
Vermont primary debate: Democrats for governor Esther Charlestin and Peter Duval.
Grace Potter joined Vermont Edition to perform and discuss her foundation that supports the arts.
The effects of the flood and the pandemic have put the economic future of Montpelier into question.
Housing accessibility, affordability and development in Vermont. Hosted by Jenn White.
Northern Vermont paused in collective wonder during the total solar eclipse.
Talking with families, solo travelers, eclipse chasers, amateur astrologists, scientists.
One of the safest ways to view a total solar eclipse is by using a pinhole viewer.
Demo of various ways to safely watch an eclipse.
Astronomer Mark Breen answers common questions about solar eclipses.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Vermont Public Specials Season 2024
-
Vermont Public Specials Season 2023
-
Vermont Public Specials Season 2022
-
Vermont Public Specials Season 2021
-
Vermont Public Specials Season 2020
-
Vermont Public Specials Season 2019
Vermont primary debate: Republicans for lieutenant governor Gregory Thayer and John Rodgers.
Vermont primary debate: Democrats for governor Esther Charlestin and Peter Duval.
Grace Potter joined Vermont Edition to perform and discuss her foundation that supports the arts.
The effects of the flood and the pandemic have put the economic future of Montpelier into question.
Housing accessibility, affordability and development in Vermont. Hosted by Jenn White.
Can floodplain maps made with AI help protect Vermont from future storms?
Talking with families, solo travelers, eclipse chasers, amateur astrologists, scientists.
Northern Vermont paused in collective wonder during the total solar eclipse.
Experts uncover the science, history, and excitement surrounding the April 8th eclipse.
The governor addresses a joint assembly of the Vermont Legislature.