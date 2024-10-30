Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

This Old House

E8 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Southern Hospitality

Season 46 Episode 8 | 23m 42s

It's moving day in Nashville, as the renovation of the 1920s brick cottage wraps up. Homeowner Adam gives Kevin O'Connor a tour of the first floor. Meanwhile, homeowner Rachel gives Tom Silva a tour upstairs. Richard Trethewey is in the basement looking at arguably the biggest upgrade of this build.. Jenn Nawada and Rachel plant a new tree with landscape designer Max Finkbeiner.

Aired: 11/13/24 | Expires: 11/28/24
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: S45 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: S45 E2 | 23:42
Watch 4:32
This Old House
Jackie Rebholz
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:32
Watch 4:00
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Rita Gurry
Storm stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:00
Watch 2:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Ernie Johnson
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:46
Watch 2:53
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Sand Screening
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:53
Watch 2:44
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jeanne Hulse
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:44
Watch 4:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jersey Natives: Kevin & Dave O’Connor
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:46
Watch 5:09
This Old House
Rebuilding after Sandy - Carlos and Maria
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 5:09
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Shelter from the Storm
A safe room is constructed in the basement to provide shelter from tornadoes.
Episode: S46 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Vince Gill's Nashville
Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tom a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.
Episode: S46 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Sustainable Siding
Charlie visits a factory that makes rice hull siding, then installs it at the house.
Episode: S46 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Nashville Brick Cottage | A Grand Time At The Opry
The crew tours the Grand Ole Opry and meets a country music star.
Episode: S46 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Grounded
Prefabricated walls are in place. The house is moved off the cribbing onto the foundation.
Episode: S46 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Moving Day
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
Episode: S46 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Welcome to Music City, USA
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Episode: S46 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next-Generation Victorian
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
Episode: S45 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Glen Ridge Generational | Spring Forward
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
Episode: S45 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Glen Ridge Generational | Tested and Approved
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.
Episode: S45 E24 | 23:42